Good Times: A night of music at the Sun Inn

Owner of The Sun Inn, Rastrick, Mandy Gorman reports of a superb weekend at the pub!

Manager Lance De Block added:” We had some superb live music on Saturday night from a band called Empress which is well known on the circuit. They have a good following and the regulars also enjoyed the night”.

On Sunday’s if you book in advance the pub offers two for the price of one on home cooked traditional Sunday lunches and Father’s Day was packed out!

“Sunday was a great day, we were packed out on food and drink and it is how it should be and gave the pub a great atmosphere,” added Lance.

The pub’s beer garden has also been taking a hammering with this bout of superb weather.

The Roundhill

Had a quick catch up with Rick Starkey who has with his family the Roundhill and Four Sons both a stone throw from each other in Rastrick and on the Fixby boundary.

Spies were quick to inform me that builders are in at the pub and so I contacted Rick for an update.

The old barn, that was part of the Roundhill footprint which was in a very poor state, has been pulled down and re-built and is now actually attached to the Roundhill.

Work has now begun for it to become the new ladies and gents toilets, with a catering kitchen for funeral teas and private functions only.

“We still intend to remain as a drinker’s pub, no food will be available to customers other than attending a private function as we have done for years,” confirmed Rick.

An accessible toilets and ramp is also planned to be complete with the current building works.

The Barge

Landlady Tracy Stokes-Brennan at The Barge has top entertainment this Friday night from Not Guilty. On Saturday evening Silence will be on stage and Sunday evening’s live music comes from Matt Bilby.

Anyone fancy a day at the races, they do still have a few places remaining for the pub’s race trip to York’s John Smith Cup on Saturday, July 15 July with a £20 per person deposit needed by this Saturday June 24.

Jeremy’s

This Friday night at Jeremy’s, Rachel Bray and her team will welcome live music from Mojah, a reggae band playing from 9.30pm.

On Saturday evening The Mighty Furtles will be on stage from 9.30pm with pop and Indie music and the Sunday afternoon acoustic set comes from Josh Simpson.

Millers Bar

This Saturday night at The Millers Bar they have live music from Roadstunner starting at 8.30pm.

They play the likes of Oasis, Snow Patrol, Billy Idol and many more!