This week, Emily reveals a change in management at The Barge, plus your usual round-up of what’s on around the town over the next few days.

There has been a slight change at The Barge, with the departure of co-manager Paul Hamilton.

Manager Tracy Stokes-Brennan is now running the Barge with her husband Steve.

This Friday night they have live music from 9Lives starting at 9.30pm.

On Saturday evening there is entertainment from Silence again starting at 9.30pm and Cue Ball Katz is the Sunday rock and roll act starting at 6.30pm.

Also starting this week is band practice nights. So if you’re in a band and paying to hire a room, go see Tracy or Steve and put your name down for a rehearsal spot. This is for evenings Monday to Thursday 7pm-9pm and for Tracy and Steve plus the patrons they get to listen to the music and perhaps it could lead to a gig booking at the pub.

The Black Bull

It’s a hive of activity at The Black Bull in Thornton Square as they look to be having a complete make over.

Passing by I have seen many work men and the car park is full of vans.

Hopefully Good Times can bring you more next week.

Thaal

Indian restaurant Thaal, in what was The Martins Nest on Bradford Road, is hosting Patelvis on March 17.

Enjoy a curry while being entertained by the Indian Elvis.

Booking is essential as it’s a popular event.

The New Packhorse

The New Packhorse is offering a Valentine’s special menu to treat your loved one on Tuesday, February 14.

You can enjoy a four course meal at £30 per head but booking is essential.

Serving between 5pm and 9pm.

Jeremy’s

This Friday night at Jeremy’s Rachel Bray and her team have top entertainment from The International Party Doctors.

On Saturday evening there is live music from the 25 0’Clock Band and the Sunday afternoon acoustic set comes from Liz Keating starting at 4pm.

The Millers Bar

The Millers Bar has a new menu for 2017 which includes an update to the Children’s menu also. There is even a menu for any canine friends you may have with you.

Theme nights are also on the menu with Monday being steak night.

In the offer you can get two t-bone steaks and a bottle of house wine for £39.95, or two rib eye steaks and a bottle of house wine for £29.95, or two sirloin and two drinks (a pint or one medium house wine) for £24.95.

Tuesday evening is burger night, with two burger meals for £14.