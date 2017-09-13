Search

Giving up part of their summer to help out

One team: The NCS team helping out at Bethesda Church, Elland. Others were at the Womens Project, Halifax, and Calderdale Royal Hospital childrens ward
Young people spent part of their summer undertaking voluntary work in Calderdale.

The Brathay Trust youth charity linked up with National Citizen Service to organise tasks for young people from Bradford and Calderdale, including projects to tidy the graveyard and garden at Bethesda Methodist Church at Elland, working with the Women’s Project, Halifax, and at Calderdale Royal Hospital children’s ward. Organiser Keenene Daley said social action forms the final week of the Government-funded three-week programme.

National Citizen Service volunteers tidy up Bethesda Church garden and graveyard, Elland

National Citizen Service volunteers give fencing at Bethesda Church, Elland, with a fresh lick of paint

National Citizen Service volunteers helping out in Calderdale

National Citizen Service volunteers tidy up Bethesda Church garden and graveyard, Elland

National Citizen Service volunteers spruce up paintwork at Bethesda Church, Elland

