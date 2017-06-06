Get ready to enjoy the gala

Expect a riot of colour when you line the streets for Halifax Charity Gala on Saturday (June 10).

Experience the “wow” factor as the procession leaves Eureka car park, Discovery Road, at 11.30am, snaking its way through Halifax town centre en route to Manor Heath gala field.

Halifax Gala, 2017, gala field map

Gala Queen Atlanta McBride is a Halifax girl with international success, being first runner-up in the Miss International competition in Miami following her Miss UK Beautiful title success in 2016. Her attendant is her mum, Sharon McBride.

On the field, Bristol Street Nissan main arena acts from 1pm include stunt unicyclist Sam Goodburn, Bazzmatazz dance group, 3 Ways gymnastic squad, Halifax RLFC cheerleaders and Magpie Movers, compered by Total Awareness Promotion. Secondary arena events from 1.30pm include Punch and Judy Show and Friendly Band. Calderdale NCT are running the popular baby show - entry details on gala website www.halifaxgala.org.uk

Pre-day tickets are £1 and admit one adult or two children, available via website link or from outlets around town. On the day prices are adults £4, children (5-16 - under 5s free) £2, senior citizens £2 and a family ticket £10.

Joint gala chairmen Ian Warburton and Andy Kettle said: “We are hoping for a sunny day where all can have a fun family day out and raise funds for good causes in our areas. There is a good mix of charity stalls, fairground rides and arena entertainments to suit all the family. We are aiming to again reach a total of £25,000, which could not be done without the support of local businesses and trades. Bristol Street Nissan Motors have provided a big boost this year to help reach this target.”