Get ready for gala, the best show in town!

A packed afternoon of fun is set to follow a big parade at the 2017 Brighouse Charity Gala.

Starting out from Garden Road at noon on Saturday, June 24, the parade is set to be a riot of colour and sound, with music from bands and plenty of floats and foot tableaux.

The impressive parade will wind its way through the town to the gala field at Wellholme Park, Brighouse, giving as many people as possible the chance to see it, said gala president Peter Charles.

Gala Ambassador Bethany Arnett will take pride of place and will later officially open the gala on the field at 1.45pm.

Marshalls of Southowram have helped provide wagons for floats.

“We have schools, pubs, playgroups and all parts of the community taking part,” said Peter.

“On the field we have a great selection of entertainment and food outlets. Come along and enjoy it - and see the best show in town.”

The route takes in Waterloo Road and Halifax Road before going into the town centre, heading along Commercial Street, King Street and Lawson Road, and reaching Wellholme Park via the ring road and Bradford Road.

Onfield events begin on stage around 12.30pm with Stagecoach Theatre Group who will be followed by Scottish dancing (1pm), a children’s roadshow (1.30pm), pop and rock from Rainey Street Band (2pm), the Big Star Twirlers (2.35pm), solo artist Ryan Noble (3.15pm), Diamong Gym display (4pm) and a cheerleading display (4.30pm).

The fairground is at the top of the park, there are lots of stalls, the model engineers’ train running up and down the park, donkey rides, a ducking stool and much more. Entries to the dog show are £2 per class (or three classes for £5).

Up to 5pm on Friday, June 23, outside Wilkinson’s on Commercial Street and at Tesco in Brighouse you can buy pre-day tickets for £1.50 adults and £1 children (five-14s). On the day entry is £2 and £1 respectively.