From east coast to red rose border, photographer has his eye on it

Is Yorkshire as pretty as a picture, from wild moorland to seaside sunsets?
Photographer Dave Zdanowicz thinks so, and from the North Yorkshire coast to the Lancashire border, has chosen 120 of his best images for a new collection.
Based on the Calderdale, Bradford and North Kirkleees border, Dave, whose work often appears in our publications with his trademark Dave Z credit, has an appreciative eye for Yorkshire’s diverse areas of beauty and has published this new selection of them in More Yorkshire In Photographs, a follow-up to his first volume of Yorkshire In Photographs from last year.
Images ranging from Harold Park, Low Moor, on Dave’s doorstep, to a stunning landscape at Woolley, near Wakefield, reveal natural beauty close to our urban areas.
Pictures taken in Calderdale, North Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield are alongside among more familiar - at least outside the county - sights at Whitby, Haworth, Scarborough and the Yorkshire Dales.
Published by Amberley Publishing at £15.99, the new volume will also be available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats, and available through Amazon, Waterstones, W H Smiths and many other book shops and outlets.
The 128-page book, which has a foreword by BBC journalist and weather presenter Keeley Donovan, is also available from his website, www.davezphotography.co.uk
