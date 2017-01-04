Flood hit Elland Bridge finally re-opens to pedestrians

The newly-rebuilt Elland Bridge has re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists after being out of action for more than a year.

Calderdale Council’s leader Tim Swift said: “This is good news for local residents and businesses. We know they are eager to see the bridge fully open, and this latest milestone gives a clear message that work is nearing completion.

“We’re now very much in the final phase of restoring and strengthening Elland Bridge, and we expect it to reopen to traffic at the end of January.

“Rebuilding Elland Bridge has been a complex and careful process. The outcome will be a much stronger bridge for Elland, which retains the historic features of the original but with much greater resilience against any future flooding. This is part of our work across Calderdale to do everything we can to minimise the impacts that floods have on our communities.”

Graham Ramsden, project manager for the Canal and River Trust, added: “We’re delighted that local people will be able to use the new bridge from next week. We know how important the bridge is locally so this is a really significant moment with the full opening to traffic also just around the corner.

“People will still notice ongoing works taking place around them, to surface the road and build the towpath underneath, but we hope they enjoy being able to use the bridge once again.”

The temporary footbridge which was installed in January 2016 and has provided pedestrian access throughout the works will be removed, as will the temporary service bridge, as all utilities have been transferred to the new bridge.

The rebuilding of the bridge is being financed through the Department for Transport flood recovery fund.