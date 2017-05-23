Flag lowered in Halifax in tribute to victims of Manchester terror attack

The Union flag on Halifax Town Hall has been lowered today in a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Councillor Ferman Ali, The Mayor of Calderdale, said: “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrendous incident in Manchester yesterday evening.

“We pray that those who are injured make a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and thanks are also with the police and emergency services who continue to work tirelessly and do all they can to protect us from harm.

“It is heart-warming to see so many communities pulling together and uniting to offer help and support at this tragic time.

“As a mark of respect for the victims and their loved ones, we are flying the Union flag at half-mast at Halifax Town Hall today.”

The council also said “robust” security arrangements are in place for The Courteeners gig at the Victoria Theatre tonight.

Alison Metcalfe, Calderdale Council’s deputy theatre manager, said: “If you’re attending, please allow plenty of time, as bag searches will be taking place as usual.”

Picture: Calderdale Council