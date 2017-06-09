Firefighters tackle blaze at former school’s sports hall in Wyke

A fire broke out at a former school building in Bradford on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the old Wyke Manor site on Mayfield Avenue, Wyke, at about 8.20pm.

The fire was in an old sports hall building, approximately 40 metres by 40 metres in size.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 per cent of the building was affected.

One unconfirmed report said the building’s roof was showing signs of collapse.

Clouds of smoke were said to be visible in the surrounding area.

Four crews from Bradford, Odsal and Rastrick initially attended the incident.

As the fire was brought under control, this was reduced to two fire engines who remained on site overnight to continue damping down the building.

The final crews left the site at around 7.30am the following morning.