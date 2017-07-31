Fingers crossed for hairdresser Gary as he becomes a finalist

A Brighouse hairdresser has made it to the final of a prestigious competition.

Gary Taylor from Edward & Co has beat off hundreds of others in his field and made it to the final of the Hairdressers Journal British Hairdressing Awards.

He has been shortlisted for the North Western Hairdresser the Year Award and will be judged by industry experts and hairdressing icons from across the globe.

Gary said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be finalising for this year’s British Hairdressing Awards!

“Having won this award twice previously it would be amazing to bring home the hat trick.

“These awards are renowned within the industry, so to be up there with the best of the best and flying the hairdressing flag in Brighouse feels fantastic.

“Fingers crossed for the final in November!”

The North Western Hairdresser of the Year category seeks to recognise the most inspiring stylists in the region, catapulting the finalists into the upper echelons of the nation’s very best hairdressing talent.

A win can well and truly put a stylist on the map, securing their place not just as a creative visionary, but also as a local authority.

The winners of this and 15 other categories are all to be announced at The British Hairdressing Awards which takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, a J W Marriott Hotel, in London on Monday 27 November.