Family sized home in Brighouse

An ideal purchase for the family buyer is this extended large dormer bungalow. Located within a highly regarded cul-de-sac just off Huddersfield Road, with first class schooling on hand for all ages of children.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: welcoming entrance hall with cloaks cupboard; hardwood bespoke half moon double doors provide access into the delightful and generously proportioned living room with a Contura wood burner stove inset into the chimney breast with marble hearth; dining kitchen; utility/cloakroom; double master bedroom benefiting from full length mirror fronted wardrobes; bedroom two with useful fitted wardrobes with drawers within (there is permitted planning permission to further extend this bedroom if required); fully tiled family bathroom with a four piece suite.

The stunning dining kitchen is fitted with oak wall and base units with complementary solid wood work surfaces and splashback tiling with under unit downlights. The kitchen has been cleverly organised to include a number of space saving solutions including a hidden spice rack and a corner cupboard with turn and twist storage. There are two single fan assisted electric ovens and an electric induction hob with extractor hood over. The dining area boasts an impressive wood burner and French doors lead out to the pleasant rear garden.

On the first floor is bedroom three with a modern en-suite shower room/WC. A unique secret access panel situated behind the mirror leads into a step-in wardrobe, which then leads to further useful under eaves storage.

To the front of the property is a block paved double driveway leading to the integral garage, and a low maintenance garden. The rear lawned garden has two patio seating areas.

Offers over £289,950.