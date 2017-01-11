Family’s lucky escape after tree crashes to the ground

Here’s what happened in Brighouse last night due to the high winds.

The Newman family, of Slead Grove, said they woke to hear a large creaking sound and crashing at around 3am this morning.

Mr Newman said: “We realised a tree was coming down near the rear of our house. We spent the rest of the night scared to death another tree might fall.

“When dawn came and we saw the size of the tree, we realised we had a lucky escape.

“Luckily it fell sideways. If it had fallen towards us, it would have taken out our house.”