Family ‘distraught’ after belongings are stolen as they move house

A family has been left heartbroken after a van full of their belongings was stolen as they moved to a new house in Hipperholme.

In a post shared on Facebook, Ben Smith said while the recovery company was busy loading a van on Thursday, another van packed full with their possessions was cruelly taken.

It included the entire contents of his children’s bedrooms, all their clothes, bedding, furniture and toys.

“We have lost countless irreplaceable things, such as photos and mementos from family members, past and present,” Mr Smith said. “To say we are all sad is an understatement.”

He said the family had spent a day buying new mattresses, bedding, clothes and even replacement Star Wars Lego pieces.

Mr Smith added: “The stolen van had a tracker which was found removed and discarded at the side of the road in Rastrick, so they clearly knew what they were doing.

“The sad thing is that 90 per cent of the contents are worthless to them and will no doubt be discarded.”

He appealed for people to keep a lookout for anything that could belong to the family, either being sold online or discarded around the Brighouse, Rastrick, Halifax and Huddersfield areas.