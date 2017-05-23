Incredible Edible Brighouse seeks volunteers

Incredible Edible Brighouse is appealing for volunteers to join them for one of its planting sessions.

Incredible Edible Brighouse is a grow your own scheme run by members of the community for the community and was set up in 2013.

The aim of the group is to help plant fruit and vegetables in unloved and neglected areas in and around Brighouse, helping to retain and revitalise these green spaces.

The group is now in its fifth year and in that time it has worked in partnership with the Safer, Cleaner, Greener section of Calderdale Council and has ‘“incredibled” many of the raised beds in Brighouse town centre.

This year they have continued with existing projects and have some exciting new ones to introduce. As well as working with various community groups including cubs and scouts, they have received support from Grow Wild, Together Housing, Arco, Tesco and Morrisons, Calder Valley Skip Hire and Kershaw’s Garden Centre.

For anyone who would like to help the group plant new plants or maintain flower beds, there is a planting session on Monday, May 30 at 6.30pm.

The group will meet outside Wilko in Brighouse. For details email Digforbrig@yahoo.co.uk.