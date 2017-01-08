Heritage funds for Clifton Beck

A PROJECT aiming to improve Clifton Beck has received a £74,500 funding boost from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Clifton Beck has an overall classification as ‘moderate’, which means it is among some of the poorest functioning rivers in the UK

The project aims to improve water quality issues within Clifton Beck and increase the amount and quality of physical space available for nature to recover, as well as providing opportunities for local people to play a part in this recovery.

Ailsa Henderson, Project Officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are thrilled to have received the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund along with other contributing partners and are confident the project will bring great benefits to the community and local environment.”

The trust hopes to compete its project by April 2018, with support from the Environment Agency, the Calder and Colne Rivers Trust, and Bradford and Calderdale Councils.

To find out more email ailsa.henderson@ywt.org.uk