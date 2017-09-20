A tree-mendous new scheme for Calderdale parks

Nature lovers in Calderdale now have the chance to buy a new tree to be planted in a Calderdale park or green space.

Calderdale Council’s new ‘buy a park a tree’ scheme gives individuals, groups or businesses the chance to sponsor a tree of their choice.

The trees in many of Calderdale’s parks are getting to the end of their natural lifespan. Some have also been damaged in storms or have had to be removed due to disease or for safety reasons.

Over fifty new trees have been planted in one of Calderdale’s parks in a previous scheme started six years ago but with the help of sponsors, Calderdale Council is aiming to extend the scheme to the rest of the borough with a target of 100 trees to be planted between November 2017 and February 2018.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Our trees are well loved and really important for our environment. It’s always sad when trees have to be removed due to damage or disease and our ‘buy a park a tree’ scheme will help us to replace many of the trees we’ve unfortunately lost.

“With the generous help of sponsors alongside our own planting schemes, we can ensure than there are plentiful trees for future generations to enjoy in our parks or green spaces.”

Each tree will cost £100, which includes planting and securing the tree. There’s a list of varieties to choose from and trees can be planted in most of the parks and recreation areas in Calderdale. A certificate will be issued to each sponsor to keep as a record of their generous help.

For more information and a list of available trees, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk and search for ‘buy a park a tree’.