Enthusiasts putting on their dancing shoes for Roy Castle

Dancers of all ages will spring into action this weekend to take part in the annual Roy Castle Tapathon.

Tap dance schools from across Calderdale will come together at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, to partake in the annual event on January 22.

Last year the Tapathon raised £14,385 which takes the total of all the 20 Tapathons to £256,054.

Janet Austin, the current organiser, who lives in Brighouse, said: “All the dancers that take part collect sponsor money and along with a raffle, tombola and a ‘Guess the Number of Dancers’ competition on the day it always raises a good amount.

“The dance schools are a mixture of just children, just adults or children and adults and some of the dance schools have taken part every year.”

The tapathons started in 1997. The idea was created by Derek and Vera Hamer who were friends of Roy Castle. After 15 years of organising the event they decided to hand the organisation over to someone else.

Funds are raised for the Roy Castle Lung Foundation formed in memory of the West Yorkshire entertainer and musician, who died in 1994 aged 62 of lung cancer.