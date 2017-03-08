Elderly driver died after travelling wrong way on West Yorkshire road

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an elderly driver died after travelling the wrong way along a road in Huddersfield.

The man in his eighties drove a blue Toyota Yaris the wrong way along Southgate opposite Sainsbury's in Huddersfield before the car came to rest against the central reservation just after 9.30pm last night. (Tues March 7)

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Constable Paul Buckley of West Yorkshire Police, said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have been travelling around Southgate area of Huddersfield on Tuesday evening and who may have seen the vehicle travelling prior to the incident, or who witnessed the incident itself to come forward."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PC Paul Buckley at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101 quoting 1891 of March 7.