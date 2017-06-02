Eight jailed for conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine across West Yorkshire

Eight people who conspired to supply Class A drugs across West Yorkshire have been jailed today after police investigated a so-called 'ring and bring' network.

Six men and six women were charged following enquiries last year which saw thousands of pounds of drugs seized.

Pictured clockwise from top left, Billy Joe Irwin, Anne Marie Bird, Dawn Cobb and Rebecca Nunney

The group ran a drugs supply network known as the "C-Boy Line", where users could ring mobile numbers to order heroin or crack cocaine.

Protective Services Crime officers started an operation in April last year after police at Bradford District received information the group was linked to a series of incidents in Holmewood, which were alleged to have involved threats and violence.

During the same month, officers seized a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine from an address in the Bierley area of the city. Scales and other drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Officers from Bradford District then worked alongside detectives from Protective Services Crime to bring conspiracy charges against the group, using a range of tactics both overt and covert to gather evidence.

Detective Inspector Ian Bryar, of Bradford District Police, said: "This group were running a sophisticated operation to supply Class A drugs across West Yorkshire and beyond and I would like to thank everyone involved for their excellent work.

"This is further proof of what can be achieved when we work in partnership to take action against those who involve themselves with the supply of illegal substances.

"The supply of drugs is a scourge on our communities and we will continue to tackle it and bring those involved before the courts."

The sentences

Liam Rayner, Dean Coleman and Frankie Coleman, who were believed to be the leaders of the group, were jailed for over 22 years combined.

Rayner, 27, of Tyersal Drive, Bradford was jailed for nine years and seven months.

Dean Coleman, also 27, of Dawson Street, Bradford, received six years and nine months, while Frankie Coleman, 21, of Kaycell Street, Bradford was given seven years and four months.

Others jailed were:

John Boy West, 23, of Knowles View, Bradford - five years and three months

Rebecca Nunney, 37, of Dence Green, Bradford - three years and six months

Anne Marie Bird, 34, of Cleaver Street, Burnley - two years and eight months

Billy Joe Irwin, 37, of Cleaver Street, Burnley - three years

Dawn Cobb, 41, of Mickle Court, Bradford - two years and six months

Also sentenced were:

Georgia Lowther, 22, of Hyne Avenue, Bierley - two year suspended sentence

Bobbi Louise Russell, 19, of Ferrand Avenue, Bradford - two year suspended sentence

Georgia Sykes, 23, of Dawson Street, Bradford - two year suspended sentence

A further defendant - Winston Berry, 36, of Whytecote End, Wyke - is due to be sentenced next week.