VIDEO: Pupils treat loved ones to tea-riffic time

It was tea for much more than two as Hipperholme Grammar Junior School welcomed scores of proud grandparents for a special afternoon of celebration.

The very important guests were invited to the school’s first ever Grandparents’ Afternoon where they were treated to tea, sandwiches and cakes during the entertaining event.

The special celebration at the school did not end there as grandsons and granddaughters took centre stage to showcase some colourful performances which included singing seaside songs, reading poems and talking about their school trips. Following a successful inaugural Grandparents’ Afternoon at the school, head teacher Sarah Weller now wants to make it an annual event.

She said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have everyone’s grandmothers and grandfathers at the school. It gave us a chance to show our thanks to them for everything they do in their grandchildren’s lives.

“It was a wonderful event, everyone really enjoyed the afternoon and our children were a joy to watch during their performances.”