Students reach the summit

Students from the William Henry Smith School in Brighouse proved they were top of the class by climbing Ben Nevis.

Six pupils accompanied staff from the school’s FAST team on the climb, including mountain leader Chris Godridge.

The group have already completed a 25 hour triathlon, walked Scarfell Pike, Mount Snowden and the three peaks and completed a 16 mile walk to the Ladybower, Howden and Derwent Reservoir.

After a six-and-a-half hour drive north, the excited but nervous group stayed at a youth hostel in Glencoe before leaving for Britain’s biggest mountain at 7.15am the next day.

There was then a further 45 minute drive to Fort William, and after a quick breakfast, the challenge began.

After a long climb, the students ate lunch and took photos of the view from the top, revelling in their achievement.

Ben Nevis is 1,344 metres high (4,408 feet). The summit is only clear on one day out of 10 on average. The average temperature at the summit is one degree below freezing. Every year around 100,000 visitors find their way to the summit.