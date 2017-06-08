SLIDESHOW: Dressed to the nines for end of sixth form prom

It was all glitz and glamour at Lightcliffe Academy’s Year 13 prom as students celebrated the end of their school days.

Students dressed to the nines in their best outfits to join with their friends at Lightcliffe Golf Club and dance the night away.

Lightcliffe Academy Year 13 Prom at Lightcliffe Golf Club

The prom marked the end of sixth form for the Year 13 students who will be moving on towards the next phase of their lives.

l Photographs were taken by Jim Fitton, of Jim Fitton Photography, and anyone who would like to order any prints should visit his website:

www.jimfittonphotography.co.uk