Sky’s the limit for Sebastian

The stars are shining bright for a young Brighouse dancer as he is offered a place at a Leeds Performing Arts College.

Sebastian Binns, from Hove Edge, has been offered a place on a dance and musical theatre course at Renaissance Arts in Leeds.

The 16-year-old Brighouse High student has been dancing since the age of four and started at Zoe Kelly’s Dance School in Brighouse.

Sebastian’s mum, Heather Killoran, said: “He wanted to dance from a very young age and was dancing before he was in full time education.”

“We had a fluke meeting with the director of Renaissance Arts, Martin Howlands, at a funeral and I mentioned that Sebastian wanted to dance professionally. Martin said he would take a look at him.”

At the age of 12, Sebastian auditioned for the scholars programme at the art college and was successful.

Martin Howlands is the co-director of Renaissance Arts, a vocational college where industry insiders who have had careers pass on their knowledge to up and coming performers. Originally from Brighouse, Martin moved to London to train at the Royal Ballet School.

After a very successful dance career he moved back up North and set up the college to train aspiring performers so they didn’t have to move to London.

Martin said: “When Sebastian started with us he was really raw and he has worked so hard so now we are going to take him on to the next step.

“He will train with us, graduate in three years and then move into industry where he will probably move into the West End.

“I am 100 per cent sure that Sebastian will have a fantastic career.”