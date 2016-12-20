School life: Visit from Bailiffe Bridge J & I

Last week a group of enthusiastic Year six students from Bailiffe Bridge J & I School came to visit the Food Technology Department, one of many transition activities organised by school for rising high school students.

They learned about WWII and the effects of rationing, especially at Christmas time, and baked and decorated authentic war time Christmas cakes.

Dressed in wartime costumes they looked fantastic!

Lightcliffe Academy’s school community festivities in this last week of term included 6th formers hosting a Seniors afternoon tea party in the Sixth Form centre, a whole school Christmas lunch and a Service at St Matthew’s Church, Lightcliffe.

At the end of this academic year, as part of the sixth form enrichment programme, Year 12 students will complete a required 1 week work experience of their choice.

This will allow them to gain valuable experience in an area that is of specific interest to them and their future career.

Work experience has a significant impact on each student’s employability and potential employers consider students with additional experience in a league above the rest.

If you are able to offer a placement within your business or place of work please contact Laura Drury on ldrury@lightcliffeacademy.co.uk

The next Forum Meeting for parents and carers at Lightcliffe Academy will take place on Wednesday 15 March at 6pm.

Notes from the last recent meeting are available on the school website: www.lightcliffeacademy.co.uk