School life: Super Learning Day at Brighouse High School

On January 24, Year 8 students were off-timetable and participated in a Super Learning Day focusing on Stereotyping, Prejudice, Discrimination, Teamwork and Communication Skills.

Throughout the day students were able to develop skills that employers value in the workplace. Many of the resources were provided by our Careers Business Ambassador Martin Haigh of Lattitude7. We are pleased to announce that Martin Haigh was awarded an MBE in the recent New Year’s Honours list which is a fantastic achievement.