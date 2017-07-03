School life: Rastrick’s Festival of Music

This year’s festival took place over three days, culminating in the festival concert featuring the finals of the ‘RHS Young Musician of the Year’.

The concert followed two extremely full and exciting days as students of Brass, Woodwind, String, Guitar, Voice, Keyboard and Percussion did their best to impress guest adjudicator Mr Chris Johnson.

Mr Johnson was Consultant Head of Music and Performing Arts in Lincolnshire, making him well qualified for the difficult task of selecting the winner of each class to go forward to the Friday night final. Our congratulations go to this year’s Junior winner, Emily Walker, who sang ‘Wouldn’t it be Lovely’ and Senior winner Harry Lewis who played ‘Blues for Gilbert’ on Vibraphone. Other junior finalists were Bailey Hodgson (Percussion), Sejal Sinha (Violin), Amelia Lewis (Piano), Sam Armitage (Guitar), Chloe Brearley (French Horn) and Rosie Moore (Flute). Other senior finalists included Georgia Collier (Piano), Ben Malone (Guitar), Edwin Farrar (violin), Zak Adams (Bass guitar), George Jenkins (Voice), Poppy McCabe (saxophone) and Megan Reynolds (Euphonium).

The concert also showcased performances from Big Band, including ‘Uptown Funk’. The Concert Band performed the theme from ‘Batman’ and the combined choirs performed a medley Disney films. The Eddie Noble Award, kindly donated by the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, is given to the young brass player who shows dedication and commitment to musical groups at RHS. This year it was awarded to Year 9 cornet player Sarah Wilson.

The H Lennie Award is presented to the KS5 student who has shown exceptional commitment to extra-curricular music at school and this year was presented to Harry Lewis.

One parent tweeted: Outstanding performances from the students @RastrickHigh Summer Music Festival – so well done @rastrickmusic how do you do it year after year?

The answer is simple, extremely talented students and a committed, supportive team of staff!