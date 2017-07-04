School life: Rastrick High student’s cadet success

Rastrick Sixth Form student, Joshua Clegg, has been appointed the Mayoral RAF Cadet for 2017/18 for Kirklees.

He began with his first official engagement on Sunday 18 June by the way of a ceremony held in the Huddersfield town centre with a flag raising ceremony for the Armed Forces veterans followed by a poem reading.

On Monday evening, the Mayor Councillor, Christine Iredale, made a visit to Huddersfield 59 squadron for the official ceremony and presentation of a certificate and badge to Flight Sergeant Joshua Clegg for his 2017/18 year of office, where he will accompany the Mayor on various civic and fundraising duties.

The Mayors cadet is a position of great honour, chosen personally by the Mayor and it is bestowed upon an individual of outstanding character, and someone who has consistently displayed dedication at the highest level.