School life: Rastrick High pupils are up to the challenge

Over the course of this school year, the Year 8 STEM club have taken part in the Tomorrow’s Engineers Elite engineering Programme (EEP) Robotics Challenge, a nationwide curriculum-linked programme that see students (11-14s) working together in teams to solve real-world engineering, technology and computing challenges.

The challenge aims to help students put their school learning into context and discover exciting new careers. Year 8 stem has learnt how to build, program and control autonomous LEGO robots to complete a series of short, exciting space missions. We also had to research, design, plan and present our own solution to a contemporary scientific problem, developed by LEGO Education with NASA.

The challenge involved a series of seven missions where we had to program our robot to do different things and to reach the final. Our total score was 31/35 in the first heat! We were then scored for various gruelling presentations and interviews about the process itself.

We were crowned the overall winners for the Yorkshire heat and represented Yorkshire in the Final in Birmingham, which took place at The Big Bang Fair.

We weren’t the challenge winners but we were awarded the Helsington Foundation Award for our presentations, team effort and our scientific ideas. We thought the challenge was fun and all enjoyed it!