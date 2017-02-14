School life: PE and sporting success for Brighouse High

In September Brighouse High appointed a new Head of PE, Mr Ben Wainwright. His first few months in the school have been phenomenally successful and sport in the school is flourishing under his leadership.

The year began with the newly introduced Brighouse Run which saw all students from Y7-Y11 compete in a Cross-Country style endurance race to assess and monitor fitness levels. Thankfully the sun was shining for the majority of the runs and we recorded some fantastic times to begin what is hoped will become a Brighouse High tradition for many years to come.

For the first run of the year Rachel Hobson of Y8 recorded the fastest girls’ time with Alfie Baxter claiming the boy’s fastest runner and setting the new school record.

The PE department has been buzzing with a hive of activity each day, as we continually develop our curriculum so that students are given the opportunity to engage in a wide range of different sporting disciplines delivered by our team of specialist PE teachers.

The delivery of high quality PE is something which the department prides itself on and students reap the benefits of this through the diverse and in-depth quality of teaching received.

As well as the traditional sports which forms the basis of our curriculum, students have also been given the opportunity to learn how to climb on our specialist indoor wall, take part in gymnastics lessons which focus on the art of free running and team displays as well as a new block of work entitled ‘Sports Culture’ which has been running within boys PE.

The newly introduced block of work in boys PE entitled ‘Sports Culture’ looks to introduce students to a new range of sports beyond that of the traditional PE curriculum. As such, students have had the opportunity to take part in activities such American Football, Gaelic Football, Kabaddi and Aussie Rules Football in the hope of expanding the sporting horizons of our students and develop them in to well-rounded athletes capable of transferring their skills between different sports and activities.

As ever, our extra-curricular programme has been extensive and incredibly successful since September with a wide range of sports teams representing Brighouse High School in local, regional and national competitions. Our rugby programme is really beginning to take shape and the new Year 7 squad has already shown some fantastic potential.

In their very first White Rose Tournament they performed incredibly well only losing 1 out of the 5 games they played. If they continue to work hard and stay dedicated to the sport then we have the makings of a fantastic team on our hands.

Further success on the rugby field this year came in the form of fielding of our very first Sixth Form rugby team who competed in the 1st XV Colleges White Rose Festival. A great set of young men put on some brilliant rugby to record 2 wins in the 3 matches they played and further evidence of our growing rugby programme at BHS.

The Y10 boy’s rugby squad are the stand-out performers from the rugby programme so far. Competing in both rugby union and rugby league competitions simultaneously, they have proven themselves a force to be reckoned with. Having already recorded some great wins across the region in the Yorkshire and National Cups, defeating well-recognised rugby playing schools in the shape of Horsforth of Leeds and St Wilfreds of Wakefield they are hoping to lift some silverware this season. Our girl’s rugby programme is also flourishing where we have a superb group of young girls who are really beginning to take shape. Our new Year 7’s are just getting a taste for the game while our older girls are performing superbly. The U15 girls attended the White Rose Rugby festival in October and recorded a clean sweep of wins with an unblemished record of zero defeats. Further congratulations must go to Rebecca Udall, Elissa Neill, Lucy Coldwell and Lily Culf who were all selected to represent Yorkshire County RFU U15’s in the recent county competitions where they were also undefeated against Lancashire, Cheshire and Northumberland.

Our netball programme remains a stronghold of our sporting success with teams from across the year groups competing within West Yorkshire and beyond. Numbers attending training are continually high and the hard work and determination to improve during these sessions is very much apparent in the number of wins recorded by our teams since September.

Our Y10 squad were also invited to take part in the West Yorkshire invitational tournament held at QEGS Wakefield, the only state school represented in what was an all independent school based tournament. The girls performed exceptionally well and tested themselves against well-established netball playing schools such as The Grammar School at Leeds, Bradford Grammar School, Silcoates and Rishworth School.

A number of our students have also had success in being selected for representative teams which are detailed below. Huge congratulations and we look forward to supporting you every step of the way!

West Yorkshire Honours:

Grace Shinwell

Paige Ackroyd

Laura Crabtree

Alex Comerford

Imogen Firth

Kirsty Foxroft

Calderdale Honours:

Hattie Nichols

Alicia Bedford

Samantha Appleyard

Louisa Pyrah

Genie Tempest