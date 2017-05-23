School life: Outdoor learning at Hipperholme Grammar Junior School

Hipperholme Grammar Junior School pupils have been exploring and investigating the outdoors by taking part in visits to the local woods, parks and countryside.

Outdoor week ended with a picnic in the playground on Saturday 13 May, where all of the families are invited to take part in our scavenger hunt. The week promised to be full of fun and exciting activities that complemented our daily lessons and foster a connection with our outside world. Our Nursery and Reception children took a day trip to St Ives Park on Wednesday. In addition to this the children enjoyed a Teddy Bears’ Picnic where they could sit by a campfire and learn about willow weave work. Other year groups were be building a bug hotel, making bird feeders and taking part in bird watching. In addition, they were creating nature artwork, learning about gardening in allotments and raising tadpoles in the classroom. There wast nest building and spider webs and weaving.