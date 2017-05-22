School life: Ooh la la! Fun in France for Hipperholme Grammar

On Wednesday May 3, a coach departed from school with excited year seven and eight pupils on board, travelling to Northern France.

After a smooth ferry crossing from Dover to Calais, and just a 45 minute drive once in France, we arrived at our accommodation centre, the Chateau d’Ebblinghem, near St Omer.

The centre was ideal for our group.

Not only did we have our own building including a dining room, but there were facilities on site for football, table tennis, basketball shooting, pool, air hockey and a tuck shop / gift shop which could be used during free time.

On arrival, pupils had a French cheese tasting session which included Camembert, Roquefort and Chèvre. Some of the students reactions the cheese were very entertaining!

The next day started with a visit to a boulangerie where pupils learnt about the different types of baguette and could form their ideal loaf with some dough and also try and make the perfect croissant.

A visit to a nearby war cemetery, Longueness, was led by Mrs Blackburn who read some poetry to the group and assigned some tasks such as noting the youngest soldier they could find buried there and how many had the Victoria Cross.

Friday was by far the busiest day. A morning visit to a factory where we were shown how to make boiled sweets and soft sweets (not forgetting to sample them) was followed by a picnic on the beach and a visit to Nausicaa sealife centre, which has an incredible variety of sea creatures to observe.

The final visit was to a Chocolaterie where pupils decorated their own chocolate bars using melted white chocolate and smarties and some displayed great skill and precision, with others going for a more abstract look! It was lovely to have these works of art to take away as well as learning about how chocolate is made.

We arrived back at school that evening , tired but pleased to have accomplished so many activities.