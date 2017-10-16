School life: Lightcliffe students take life changing trip to Tanzania

In July, ten sixth form students took the trip of a lifetime as they travelled to Musoma, Tanzania.

They went to aid community projects in association with the Diocese of Wakefield, linked also to St. Matthews Church in Lightcliffe. Led by Father Bob Cooper, this was the maiden visit for the school, establishing links that will hopefully continue long into the future.

Year 13 and Head Boy George Clarke summarised his experience: “For all ten of the students on the trip, I believe the adventure was one that will remain with each of us forever. One aspect of the trip that really had a positive effect was the welcome we received; everyone was joyous and wanted to make us feel welcome. Tanzania very much became a home away from home.

“Another highlight was the orphanage and just how emotionally overwhelming this was. I recognised how difficult life is for children growing up in developing countries due to the little that they have including family.

“This is something I believe many of us including myself don’t value as much as we really should. Everybody valued life which was highlighted through the excitement brought to children when presented with the simplest of items including balloons.”

For those involved, the whole trip was a life changing experience, developing an understanding of the African culture and teaching valuable lessons in compassion, gratitude and respect. Thanks need to go to all of the students from Lightcliffe Academy and Howard Park Community Primary School in Cleckheaton for help with fundraising and non-uniform days, as well as to our sponsors: Evershed Sutherland Solicitors, Brighouse Rotary Club, Tog 24 and Frank Harrison School Wear.

The support allowed the purchase food and washing flakes for the orphanage, mosquito nets and soap for distribution among the villages as well as many other gifts for the places we visited.