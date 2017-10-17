School life: Lightcliffe Academy students shine at awards

Congratulations to all our worthy winners of prizes awarded at the Key Stage 3 Celebration evening. Students from last year’s 7 and 8 were nominated by each Subject Leader in the categories of Progress and Achievement.

In addition, recognition was given to students who have shown commitment to school by volunteering, mentoring or being a role model.

Some of this year’s recipients had supported a student who didn’t speak English, shown commitment to 100% attendance and ensuring a partially sighted students’ need came first.

Pictured are Head Boy George Clarke and Head Girl Lydia Milburn, who shone as hosts for the evening with the Principal’s Prize winners Thomas Spence and Hannah Sharp. Also Teddy Ayrton who received the HipLight Players Fellowship Award.

The school also recently raised £2311.14 for Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Minds on their annual Health Promotion Day.