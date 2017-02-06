School life: Lightcliffe Academy pupils look for future careers

A recent Careers event has been held in school with the support of Ahead Partnership where nearly 30 exhibitors and 63 volunteers welcomed by Years 10, 12 and 13.

Over 340 students attended the event discussing options with national companies, local colleges and training companies, the NHS, Army to name a few. Feedback from the organisations involved was extremely positive about our students who they said were engaged and responsive. The exhibitors felt the value of the input with one commenting ‘It’s a good way to advertise to young people what our company and apprenticeships have to offer.’ Students left enthused and were given a lot of information to expand their current thinking about the next step of their learning journey.

Themes for this terms PHSCE day has been based all around ‘Personal Health and Well-being’. A variety of services came into school to support the delivery of some sessions which included C&K Careers, Child Sexual Exploitation Team, LifeLine and Calderdale Sexual Health.

Year 11 focused on Citizenship and preparation for their upcoming exams, developing effective techniques to use. Year 13 engaged with independent skills useful after 6th form including ‘Home Maintenance’, ‘Basic Cooking Skills’, ‘Budgeting’ and ‘Completing Basic Home Tasks’.