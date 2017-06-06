School life: It’s a Silver Medal at the Championships

Congratulations go to Year 7 student, Ellie Fedzin who recently won a silver medal in the High Jump at the Yorkshire County Athletics Championships in Barnsley. Here’s what Ellie had to say about her experience:

“Competing at the Yorkshire County Athletics Championships in Barnsley meant I was up against some tough competition . I took part in four events: Shot Putt, Long Jump, 80 meters and my favourite event, the High Jump where I was lucky enough to achieve a silver medal. I also currently hold the U13 girls record for the Yorkshire and District and my running Club, Longwood Harriers.

Every track and field season I take part in The West Yorkshire League and the Yorkshire and District Athletics League where we compete against other running clubs like Wakefield, Cleckheaton and Cleethorpes. More Recently I am proud to have been chosen to represent my school in the English Schools Athletics Championships.

Next year I will be moving up to the U15 girls category where the competition gets tougher and I know I will have to work hard to be the best I can be. My future goal is to be a contender at the Olympics just like Jessica Ennis-Hill who I aspire to be like”