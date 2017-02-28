School life: Hipperholme pupils celebrate Chinese New Year

The children in Reception and Nursery at Hipperholme Grammar School have been busy learning about Chinese New Year. The celebrations started with a delicious lunch prepared by the kitchen. The children then created their own version of the “Lion Dance.” with our fabulous Dance and Music expert Mrs Carroll. The children worked in pairs, one child had to be the head and the other child was the tail. It involved a lot of twirling, twisting, roaring and good teamwork.

Down in the woods this week the children listened to the story of Nian the Dragon. A dragon appeared from the fire pit! Scared by the fact that he might get them they soon realised that he did not like red so they were safe if they were wearing the school wooly hat. Just to keep ourselves extra safe the children tied red streamers around the trees and found sticks to create as much noise as possible. The noise kept Nian at a safe distance. After all the excitement the children sat around the fire and watched a pot of bubbling noodles being prepared. The children enjoyed trying the different Chinese sauces with their noodles.

Back in the the classroom the children have made Spring rolls and Chinese vegetable wraps. The children enjoyed trying the different Chinese Vegetables. Lybah said when trying her Chinese Wrap, “It’s sweet and yummy but a bit slimy!”