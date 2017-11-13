School life: Hipperholme Grammar pupils get into Autumn spirit

Campfire songs, stories and food were enjoyed by Hipperholme Grammar School’s Early Years’ pupils during a fun forest-themed day.

The pupils, aged three to five, learned all about the Autumn season and had a fantastic time toasting muffins and drinking hot chocolate around a warming campfire in the school playground.

The children also hit the right notes with campfire songs and ring games where they chose who they would take and what they would need to pack on a camping trip.

Hot chocolate was a popular choice with most of the students.

Halloween was also a talking point during the day as the pupils created a spooktacular pumpkin carving and listened to Meg and Mog stories about ghastly ghosts and spooky white knights.

Teacher Lisa Taylor said: “We love making the most of our outdoor environment and our children are always enthusiastic about the hands-on learning opportunities that we provide.

“Experiences such as these are great for raising children’s self-esteem.

Our children develop an ‘I can do it’ attitude and it is great for their language development and co-operation skills.”

Hipperholme Grammar School’s nursery class offers education and care in a bright, stimulating and ever-evolving setting. Pupils access learning through play both indoors and outdoors and receive supportive, individual attention in a small nursery class.