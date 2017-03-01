School life: Hipperholme Grammar pupils are learning how to save lives

This year’s Hipperholme Grammar School Christmas Fayre raised over £2000 and that money has been put towards the purchase of two Automated External Defibrillators.

These devices can help in the event of a pupil, member of staff or even a member of the public outside the school suffering a cardiac arrest. Both the Junior and the Senior School sites will have one of the AEDs ensuring that in the unfortunate and hopefully unlikely event of someone needing them they are close at hand.

This fundraising followed on from the Senior School pupils being trained in CPR on National Restart a Heart day in October.