School life: Guidance trip to the University of Leeds

To build on a talk pupils received fromstudents from Selwyn College at the Cambridge University, a group of 30 year 10 students were given the opportunity to attend an Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) Conference held at the University of Leeds.

Conferences are designed to support students with their future choices by providing key information and guidance on a range of topics related to higher education.

This conference focussed on A-level options, student finance and choosing a university.

Students attended three interactive workshops on these topics which encouraged them to think about their future options and the impact their decisions at KS4 and KS5 will have. Students also had a tour of the university and had the opportunity to speak to current students at the university to find out more about what university life has to offer.