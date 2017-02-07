School life: Football success for the year seven team

Lightcliffe Academy’s Year seven footballers have continued their winning streak.

After winning the Calderdale 5-a-side Championships in December 2016 they qualified for the West Yorkshire Finals this month.

At the game last week they were the outright winners which qualifyed them for the North of England Finals. They will experience the Power League Soccer Centre in Trafford, Manchester on 3rd of February and, if the boys win the Northern Final Championships, they will go on to represent school in the North of England in the National Championships in London.

The Friends of Lightcliffe Academy committee are organising a ‘Car Treasure Hunt’ which will take place on Friday 19 May at 6pm. An event for past and current supporters of the school, all are invited.

To reserve your place please email: abemrose@lightcliffeacademy.co.uk with Treasure Hunt in the subject title.

Teams are to be made up of a maximum of 4 people including the driver and a staggered start, not a race. It will start and finish in the main car park at the school.

When you book-in at the start, you will be given all the information you need.

The cost is £3.50 per person and includes supper.