School life: Busy start to the year for Brighouse High PE department

Brighouse High School PE department is committed to the community in which it serves, and as such, we have also had some great fundraising events this term in the hope of raising valuable funds to support some extremely worthwhile charities.

The first event was in support of the British Heart Foundation in which we held an Ultimate Dodgeball Tournament week for Year 7. The students thoroughly enjoyed themselves and most importantly raised a fantastic sum of £504.98 which we hope will go towards making a difference for somebody within our community.

Our second event was in support for Children in Need when we held a Year 11 v Staff Netball Match. Students paid to 50p to watch a master class of free-flowing, elegant, highly skilful netball from the staff team and were treated to just that. All were in agreement that the end result was not important (the staff won comfortably!) but it was all in a worthwhile cause and raised a fantastic sum of money which again we hope will make a small difference to somebody in need.

Another new element which has been introduced into the department this year is Sports Personality of the Month, recognising the hard work and achievements of our students.

This is awarded to one boy and one girl per month based on nominations from members of the PE department, with the winners of the award automatically receiving a nomination for one of our most prestigious awards which is presented at our Annual Sports Ball; Sports Personality of the Year.