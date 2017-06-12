School life: Brighouse High students win enterprise finals

Brighouse High sixth form was crowned Best Company of the Year at the Young Enterprise (YE) Company Programme West Yorkshire County Finals

The young entrepreneurs also scooped two further awards for marketing, sales and focus, and best company presentation.

Their company, TeenWork, is an online recruitment website which aims to provide a valuable service to employers to help shape the next generation of employees while giving all teenagers access to the opportunity of part time work.

Molly Westhead, marketing director, said: “We drew from our own personal difficulties in finding part time work and identified a significant gap in the market with a genuine need.

“We feel that we came up with a business idea that could make a real difference to local young people and employers, giving more choice and opportunity to both.”

Elliot Adams, managing director, added: “We wanted to create a vehicle that connects local teenagers looking for part time jobs with potential employers in a commercially sustainable, and viable, way. Advertising on our website costs only £10 for two weeks. The website not only creates a portal for employers, and teens, to come together to share opportunities, but offers a wealth of advice, and guidance, for both parties to help shape the workforce of tomorrow.”

TeenWork qualified for YE’s County Finals Competition after winning Best Company of the Year at YE’s first round Area Finals. TeenWork was also awarded Best Communication and Teamwork, Best Marketing, Sales and Customer Focus, Best Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Best Company Presentation, securing five out of seven awards at the event.

Young Enterprise is the UK’s leading charity that empowers young people to harness their personal and business skills. Young Enterprise’s Company Programme is supported by HSBC and is aimed at 15 to 19 year olds. Participants set up, and run, businesses for an academic year, guided by their local mentors.

The students, and their business, are supervised by Suzannah Carter, associate senior leader of Brighouse High School, and Susan Smith, a chartered marketer and YE Company Programme’s volunteer business advisor, with additional support from Zoe Wright, an IT intern at Brighouse based telecoms service provider Abzorb.

TeenWork will represent West Yorkshire at YE’s Company Programme Yorkshire and Humber Regional Final on June 8.

For more information visit www.teenwork.org.uk