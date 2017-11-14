School life: Bridge building takes contest to new levels

An exciting challenge to build the best bridges brought everyone together as they competed in Hipperholme Grammar School’s hotly-contested inter-house competition.

The entire Senior School, made up of pupils aged 11 to 18, gathered in the sports hall and competed in their school house teams to build the best possible bridge made from straws and masking tape. The School House Sunderland took top honours for their impressive structure and teamwork during the event which took place on Founders’ Day.

Head teacher Jackie Griffiths said: “Pupils had a fantastic time during their inter-house competition. It was lovely to see everyone working together as a team and enjoying themselves on a day so special to our school. I was honoured to present the award to the winning team.”

Founders’ Day celebrates the benefactors of the school Matthew Broadley and local landowners Joseph Lister and Samuel Sunderland, who the houses are named after.