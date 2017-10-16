School Life: Amazing art achievement for Rastrick High student

Budding artist and Year 11 student Gabriel Midgley was recently invited to attend the Royal College of Art’s Secret Postcard Artists’ Party in London as part of the celebrations for artists whose work were on display.

RCA Secret is a fundraising exhibition, currently sponsored by Stewarts Law. Original postcard-sized artwork by internationally acclaimed artists, illustrators and designers plus up and coming graduates and students from the Royal College of Art are displayed and available for purchase during this special sale.

Famous names of previous contributors include David Bowie; artists Grayson Perry, Paula Rego and Tracey Emin; inventor Sir James Dyson; film director Mike Leigh; photographer David Bailey; designer Orla Kiely; fashion designers Paul Smith, Christopher Bailey and Zandra Rhodes; Stone Roses guitarist John Squire; and the architect Dame Zaha Hadid.

There are 2,000 works in all, each selling for £55 and all proceeds go to help provide scholarships and bursaries for students who need financial support to complete their studies. Therefore, not only can people purchase an original works of art for a small price, but they are also supporting students at a formative time in their careers.

So why is it called ‘The Secret’? Each postcard is signed only on the back, so collectors do not know the identity of the artists until they have made their purchases. The night before the sale, all contributors are invited to London where they can view and discuss each other’s work.

Gabriel tells us a little about how he came to be involved in the exhibition: "My mum has a friend who is an artist and contributes to the event. She saw my work and gave me one of her postcards to illustrate and send off to the RCA in 2016. This year, the college invited me back to contribute again, this time with two postcards.

"I produced two science fiction based pieces of work; one a 2D illustration of an astronaut in a technological room peering into a pit below. The other was a 3D illustration with layers using paper depicting explorers landed on an alien world.

"I take inspiration from Science Fiction/Fantasy novels, films and concept art books and my 3D piece was inspired by the film ‘Alien Covenant’, however, the 2D one was purely from my own imagination.

"Both my pieces sold though I only know where one went; it was bought by a man from Japan, which is where it is now displayed. It is great to know my work will be seen by many from across the world."

View Gabriel’s postcards here: www.london.secret.rca.ac.uk

Everyone at Rastrick High School are extremely proud of Gabriel; such a prestigious art event and will help to further his career in the arts as it receives national and international attention.