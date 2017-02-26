Rastrick High students experience life at the University of Cambridge

Thirty-two students from Rastrick High School visited Selwyn College, University of Cambridge to experience what it might be like to attend.

High achieving students from Year 11 and Year 12 were chosen to visit Cambridge for the day where they took part in a range of sessions run by Cambridge staff and academics.

The students met a current undergraduate, Hannah Fitzgerald, who is in her second year of studying Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic at Cambridge.

She led the group on a tour of the college and shared her own experiences of studying and living in Cambridge.

The students were supported in writing personal statements for university applications in a workshop led by the Schools Liaison Officer.

After lunch in the dining hall, the students attended a taster lecture delivered by Dr Jennifer Bates, Research Fellow of Archaeology, on ‘Dirt, Diet and Dung: The Archaeology of Food’. Dr Bates told students to consider their future options and be open-minded to different possibilities.

Year 11 student Callum Weir said: “The taster lecture showed me what university teaching is like and has made me want to go to university more as I was undecided before the trip.”

Ella Fitt, who is also in Year 11 said: “I enjoyed the taster lecture in archaeology the most as it opened my eyes to perhaps looking into studying subjects at university which I haven’t had any experience in.”