Pupils meet football hero

Pupils at Hipperholme Grammar Junior School scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet an ex-England international sports star.

Blackburn Rovers footballer, Wes Brown, was spotted at Manchester’s Sportcity stadium where the school pupils were competing in the ISA Junior Athletics north competition.

The athletic youngsters took little time to sprint towards the 23-time capped England defender and former Manchester United trophy-winner to grab autographs and snaps with their sporting idol.

Gregg Winfield-Jowitt, from Hipperholme Grammar Junior School’s PE department, said: “The children were so excited to see Wes and couldn’t wait to get a photograph with him. It was so inspiring for them to see a sports star at the venue.”

Evie Shaw, who won the rounders ball throw competition at Sportcity, added: “Everyone got his autograph on their arms, bits of paper and even their shoes – they’re now calling them their ‘lucky shoes’.”

Year 4 pupil Evie and three of her team-mates put in winning performances at the event late last month.

The competition saw Year 4’s Charlotte Shaw win the 60m sprint, Year 6’s Beau Morrison take first place in the 150m and Euan Hancock, of Year 5, take the corky ball throw championship.

The awesome foursome make up eight athletes in total who will all represent Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation at the ISA National Athletics Championships on Monday, 19 June, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

