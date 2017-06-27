Highbury School proudly opens its new Garden School

After almost two years in the making, Highbury School proudly opened its Garden School to parents, sponsors and supporters of the school.

The garden was designed by the Headteacher Debbie Sweet and put together with plenty of hard toil by teacher Andrew Wright, who himself is a very keen gardener.

Thanks to the support of Friends of Highbury, Barclays, Lloyds, Brighouse Lions, Huddersfield Golf Club and parents, the reclaimed land at the back of the premises now boasts a Nature Walk, Mud Kitchen, Water Play area, Story Circle, Bug Hotel and Wildlife area, and there are plans to keep going when more monies can be raised.

Mr Wright said: “As well as the designated areas we are also growing vegetables and we have an orchard with 50 fruit trees in. Whilst there is nothing there at the moment, once they are a little more mature we are very much looking forward to taking the children out to pick their own fruit.

“They will have a choice of apples, pears, blackberries, plums and cherries.

“There is still a lot that we want to do and still a lot of land that we can use. We would really love to put some polytunnels on the old tennis court and then we can grow all year round. The children can then use it in all weathers and it also means we might be able to grow enough to sell.

“Since we opened this up to the children we have all seen a difference.

“They can’t wait to come outside and the plus side is that whilst we are teaching them they don’t see it as learning, they see it as play.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their help and support in putting the Garden School together.

“The parents have been great and we have been lucky to receive generous donations and I had some help from chef Matthew Benson-Smith.”