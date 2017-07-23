Football fun at leavers party from Town team

There was plenty of fun and games at a leavers party hosted by Brighouse Town Ladies at their newly named football ground.

The local football team hosted a Year six leavers party for St Chads Primary School, Hove Edge, at their Yorkshire Payments Stadium.

Organised by Town Ladies manager, Rob Mitchell, the youngsters enjoyed pizza, a barbeque and games of football and rounders before watching the men of Brighouse Town beat Worksop Town 3-1.

Rob said: “All the parents mucked in to ensure the event ran smoothly, including cooking on the well stocked BBQ, plus joining in with the game of rounders.”

“The event ensured for a good crowd at the newly named Yorkshire Payments Stadium with several commenting: ‘We didn’t know this was here[the Brighouse Town ground] and we’ll certainly come to back to watch a game in the future.’”

Brighouse Town AFC wouldlike to wish a massive good luck to all of the children on their moves up to high school.