Campaign to help schools tacked pupil obesity

A Brighouse based sports education company has launched a campaign to help schools across the county fulfil new Government guidelines launched this month designed to tackle obesity among primary school children.

ACES (Active Community Education in Sport) is working with schools across the county to launch its ‘PE and Health ratings table’.

This tool has been launched to encourage schools to help reduce obesity among pupils by creating opportunities for healthier eating and increased physical activity throughout the school day.

According to the Government updated in January this year, almost a third of UK children aged two to 15 are overweight or obese.

Kyle Dench, founder and company director at ACES, said: “Physical activity levels within schools will be a key measure as part of the new Voluntary Healthy Rating scheme, and schools will need to demonstrate what they are doing to encourage their pupils to be more physically active.

“Ofsted inspectors will expect to see pupils making informed choices about physical activity, so it’s important that schools can evidence their culture towards promoting PE as part of their pupils’ welfare.”

In addition to the launch of its PE and Health ratings table, ACES is working with schools to advise on how pupils can achieve the minimum 30 minutes of ‘moderate to vigorous’ physical activity per day.

Kyle said: “ACES is encouraging schools across Yorkshire to get ahead of the game with the Voluntary Healthy Rating, so that they can tackle obesity among pupils head-on, create more opportunity for pupils to get active, and demonstrate clearly to Ofsted the measures they have in place to encourage participation in sport and creating a generally healthier lifestyle.”