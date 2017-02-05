Calderdale students celebrate Oxbridge success

Eight Calderdale students from Greenhead College are celebrating receiving places at Oxbridge.

In total 24 students at the Huddersfield college have secured offers to either Oxford or Cambridge Universities to study subjects such as mathematics, history, English literature, architecture, philosophy and natural sciences.

The college sends more students to Oxford and Cambridge universities than any other school or college in Yorkshire and Humber and those applying to the universities receive a programme supporting their application from start to finish.

The college’s Oxbridge Coordinator, Richard Pember, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to work with such a large number of truly gifted students, and to watch them develop intellectually and fulfil their potential is a bonus. The college provides full and diverse enrichment opportunities, from which all students benefit hugely.”

Former Brighouse High pupil Alex Brook has been offered a place at Cambridgeto study natural sciences.

From Crossley Heath, Uzair Ali has been offered a place at Oxford to study chemistry, Mae Turpin-Squire has a place studying fine art at Oxford and Liza Zhabina a place for natural sciences at Cambridge.

Former Hipperholme Grammar student Theo Redfern-Nichols has been offered a place to study natural sciences at Cambridge and Eve Stollery a place for English at Oxford. Isobel Gomersall, who previously studied at Sowerby Bridge High School, has been offered a place to study history at Cambridge and Amy Sutcliffe from Trinity Academy a place for Philosophy at Cambridge.